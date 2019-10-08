Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Parish of St. Mary
1 Phalanx Road
Colts Neck, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
The Parish of St. Mary
1 Phalanx Road
Colts Neck, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margery Delaney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margery Delaney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margery Delaney Obituary
Margery Delaney

Brielle - Margery Delaney, 80 of Brielle passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Margery lived most of her life in the Brielle area. She was a graduate of St. Vincent Academy, Newark, NJ and of Fordham University, NYC with a BS in Elementary Education. She received her Masters in Human Development from Farleigh Dickinson University, Rutherford, NJ. Margery taught at Brielle Elementary School for 28 years. She was also a Certified Academic Language Therapist registered with the International Dyslexia Association.

She was an active parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Colts Neck, NJ. She is predeceased by her parents Margaret and Edward Keane, a son, Gregory Voit, a brother, Edward Keane, sisters, Sister Virginia Keane and Edith Hogan.

Surviving is her husband, James Delaney, son, Timothy Voit, of Charleston, SC, a brother, John Keane of Colorado, grandchildren, Garet, Tawney, Chanel, Vernon, Walker and Nic.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Vincent Academy, 228 West Market St., Newark, NJ 07103 or Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, PO Box 476 Convent Station, NJ 07961 in Margery's memory would be appreciated.

A visitation will be held at The Parish of St. Mary, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck, NJ on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margery's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now