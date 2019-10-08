|
|
Margery Delaney
Brielle - Margery Delaney, 80 of Brielle passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born in Jersey City, Margery lived most of her life in the Brielle area. She was a graduate of St. Vincent Academy, Newark, NJ and of Fordham University, NYC with a BS in Elementary Education. She received her Masters in Human Development from Farleigh Dickinson University, Rutherford, NJ. Margery taught at Brielle Elementary School for 28 years. She was also a Certified Academic Language Therapist registered with the International Dyslexia Association.
She was an active parishioner of St. Mary's R.C. Church, Colts Neck, NJ. She is predeceased by her parents Margaret and Edward Keane, a son, Gregory Voit, a brother, Edward Keane, sisters, Sister Virginia Keane and Edith Hogan.
Surviving is her husband, James Delaney, son, Timothy Voit, of Charleston, SC, a brother, John Keane of Colorado, grandchildren, Garet, Tawney, Chanel, Vernon, Walker and Nic.
In lieu of flowers donations to St. Vincent Academy, 228 West Market St., Newark, NJ 07103 or Sisters of Charity of St. Elizabeth, PO Box 476 Convent Station, NJ 07961 in Margery's memory would be appreciated.
A visitation will be held at The Parish of St. Mary, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck, NJ on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 10:00am until the time of her Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 8, 2019