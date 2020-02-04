|
|
Margherita M. DeGregorio
Red Bank - Born on the 4th of July, the sweetest 91-year old firecracker in the world has peacefully entered the heavens to be with her Lord on February 3, 2020. Margherita Maria (nee Bracuto) DeGregorio, of Middletown, will be sorely missed. Born and raised in Westfield, NJ her plans of becoming a nun halted when she met her future husband, Anthony. For the next 60 years, Margherita raised her family in Morristown, Middletown and Tinton Falls.
The birth and death of this selfless woman is not nearly as relevant as how she lived her life: raising her eight children, bonding with her grandchildren and spending countless hours at religious vocations. She was a devoted wife, a protective mother, a loving "Grandma", a nurturing sister and a trusted friend. Margherita spent years volunteering at various organizations at St. Ann's Parish in Keansburg, as well as, St. Leo The Great in Lincroft. Margherita volunteered for over 25 years at Arnold Walter Nursing home and more recently at the Tinton Falls Public Library. Being involved in the pro-life movement, the Cursillo group and the Eucharistic ministry were extremely important to Margherita.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of over 60 years, Anthony Otto DeGregorio.
Surviving are her loving children Terry and Mickey Hyland, Frank DeGregorio, Maria and Kurt Lawn, Anthony DeGregorio Jr., Regina Ruther, Roseann DeGregorio, Christine Hoover, Angela and Kevin White, 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
She was also predeceased by her parents Cesare and Maria (nee Navarro) Bracuto and 9 siblings.
Family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, February 6th from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. A celebration of life mass will be held on Friday, February 7th at 10:15 AM St. Leo the Great Church, 50 Hurleys Lane, Lincroft, NJ.
Near to Margherita's heart are the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers in Maryknoll, NY. Donations are being accepting in memory of Margherita DeGregorio, https://maryknollsociety.org/ or mail to PO Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302. To leave a message of condolence please visit Margherita's page at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020