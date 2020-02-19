|
Margo Struening
Middletown - Margo "Peggy" Struening, 77, of Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2020 at Arbor Terrace in Middletown. She was born in Washington, DC. She lived most of her life in New Jersey. Peggy worked in the food service department at Bell Labs for many years. It is there that she met her husband, Richard Struening. She enjoyed travel especially a trip to Hawaii with her husband. She was involved in the Woman's Auxillary of the American Legion while living in Neptune, she then lived over 20 years in Manasquan before moving to Arbor Terrace.
Surviving are her loving husband, Richard Struening; beloved sister, Susan Wilson, and brother-in-law, Ralph Struening.
All services are private and under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.
For more information, or to send condolences, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020