Margot Yvette Ciccolella



Margot Yvette Ciccolella, 87 years young, passed away into eternity Saturday morning, August 22, 2020 at Southern Ocean County Hospital, where she received excellent care. She battled two cancers and overcame one of them living a full and joyous life. Margot moved to Lanoka Harbor 39 years ago with her husband, Oswald Ciccolella, who predeceased her in 2003. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, embroidering, walking her two Chihuahuas, Teddy Bear and Chop Chop, feeding the wildlife which surrounded her, gardening, and cooking gourmet meals for herself, family, and neighbors. Originally born in Strasbourg, France, Margot came to America at age 17 after she married and learned to speak English by watching westerns on television. She later became a naturalized citizen. Margot was a ballerina in France when she met and fell in love with Oswald. During the course of her lifetime, she worked in various professions to supplement the family's income. These included working in the check department of a bank in New York City; and working in the hospitality industry in Louisiana (Howard Johnson's, the Beachcomer Restaurant) as a waitress, cashier, and hostess. She was multitalented and excelled at being a homemaker. Her husband was in the Air Force so she moved frequently and lived in many other states before settling down in New Jersey. She spoke and read fluent French and German and her husband spoke and read French, German, and Italian. She traveled to Europe to visit her family often. Everyone who met Margot loved her because of her kind and gentle spirit. She was very generous and loving. Margot is survived by her son David Ciccolella of Gray, Tennessee; her two daughters Marie Ciccolella of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Margot Hall Gurne of Land O Lakes, Florida. She leaves behind grandchildren Anthony Ciccolella, Sandra Wiseman, Teresa Keefer, and Michael Steven Hall; a great grandchild Alec Wiseman; and several nieces and nephews. She was a blessing to all who knew her and she will be sorely missed.









