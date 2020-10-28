1/
Marguerite A. Scott
Marguerite A. Scott

Marguerite A. Scott (nee: Byrne) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her Manchester residence surrounded by her family and holding her husband's hand. She was born in Jersey City to the late Margaret (nee: McIver) and James P. Byrne, of Bayonne, and was a long-time resident of Manasquan and Brick, prior to recently relocating to Manchester.

Marguerite was a speech pathologist serving many school districts in the Central Jersey Shore area, including the Asbury Park School District, and finally the Jackson School District prior to retirement.

Marguerite and her entire family were very proud of their Irish and Scottish heritage. She was a member of the Irish American Club in the Renaissance Community in Manchester. She was a finalist in the Miss Irish America pageant in 1967. She also has a published CD that she made with her son, Bobby, called Four Green Fields.

Marguerite is survived by her beloved husband of almost 50 years, Robert Scott; her loving children, Meghan Pelosi, and her husband, Mark, Robert Scott, Jr., and his wife, Lisa, and James Scott, and his wife, Kim; her cherished grandchildren, Patrick Pelosi and Bobby, Connor, Lilly, Henry and Breanne Scott; and her dear siblings, James P. Byrne, Jr., Robert Byrne, and his wife, Patricia, and Michael Byrne, and his wife, Isabel; and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her loving brother, Brian Byrne; and her dear sister-in-law, Frances Byrne.

The funeral will be conducted by Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Boulevard, Toms River. Visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Dominic's Church, 250 Old Squan Road, Brick, at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Private Cremation will follow. Condolences may be received at ryanfuneralhome.com or bayonnememorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Carolina Baptist Relief, PO Box 1107, Cary, NC 27512.

The reason the family chose this organization is when Superstorm Sandy hit in 2012, Marguerite and Bob's house was devastated. This organization came from North Carolina immediately following the storm and helped Marguerite and Bob with the initial cleanup and demolition of the interior of the house. They removed walls, floors, appliances, and furniture, and they did it completely free of charge. This would have cost in excess of $40,000 dollars if these people didn't come out of the goodness of their hearts. They left their own families and came to help because they honestly cared. They are truly deserving of donations.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
NOV
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Dominic's Church
