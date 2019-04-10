|
Manchester Twp. - Marguerite (Mickie) Britt, 66, of Pine Lake Park, Manchester Twp. passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at home. Mickie was a logistics analyst for Universal Technical Resource Services before retiring. Born in South Amboy, she resided in Point Pleasant before moving to Manchester Twp. in 1988. Mickie is survived by her husband, Frank W. Britt, her sons, Daniel Salmons, Jr. of Toms River, Jesse Salmons of Bordentown, Mark Britt of Havelock, NC, her daughters, Jodi Fagert of OR, Holly Hall of NC, Shannon Brucker of VA, her brother, Billy Merwin of Brick and other brothers and sisters, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Private Cremation. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019