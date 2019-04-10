Services
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Britt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Britt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite Britt Obituary
Marguerite Britt

Manchester Twp. - Marguerite (Mickie) Britt, 66, of Pine Lake Park, Manchester Twp. passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at home. Mickie was a logistics analyst for Universal Technical Resource Services before retiring. Born in South Amboy, she resided in Point Pleasant before moving to Manchester Twp. in 1988. Mickie is survived by her husband, Frank W. Britt, her sons, Daniel Salmons, Jr. of Toms River, Jesse Salmons of Bordentown, Mark Britt of Havelock, NC, her daughters, Jodi Fagert of OR, Holly Hall of NC, Shannon Brucker of VA, her brother, Billy Merwin of Brick and other brothers and sisters, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Private Cremation. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now