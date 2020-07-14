1/1
Marguerite Catherine O'Regan
Marguerite Catherine O'Regan

Spring Lake - Marguerite Catherine O'Regan, age 81, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor in Wall. Born in New York and raised in Brooklyn, Marguerite has resided in Spring Lake for the last 45 years.

Mrs. O'Regan had a rewarding career in nursing, which included being charge nurse of the emergency room as well as teaching labor and delivery at her alma mater, St. Vincent's. She then became a homemaker and loving mother to her daughters, while also being a dedicated and selfless caregiver to several family members over the years.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband, John O'Regan in 2011.

Surviving are her loving daughters, Maura McKenna and her husband, Matthew and Karen Hale and her husband, TJ; her sister, Marijane Mern Hall; her cherished grandchildren, Molly, Brian and Luke McKenna and Jack, Quinlan and Brody Hale.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, July 17, 2020, 10:30am at St. Catharine's RC Church, Spring Lake followed by the entombment at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt. The funeral mass will be live streaming on the church website at www.stcatharine-stmargaret.org/live-stream/ To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
