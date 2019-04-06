Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Pinelands Reformed Church
Toms River., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Hazzard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite Hazzard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite Hazzard Obituary
Marguerite Hazzard

Holiday City West, Berkeley Township - Marguerite Hazzard nee Giordano, 81 of the Holiday City West section of Berkeley Township, NJ died on Thursday April 4, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ she lived in Hazlet and Jackson, NJ before moving to Holiday City West in 2005. Marguerite worked as a Tax Consultant for H&R Block for many years. She was an active parishioner at Pinelands Reformed Church in Toms River, and a member of the Variety Club and the Red Hat Society in Holiday City West. Predeceased by her husband John "Jack" in 2014. She is survived by 3 sons and their wives; Mark and Laurie of Ohio, Paul and Dawn of Georgia and David and Mindy of NY. 2 daughters; Doreen Hazzard of New Hampshire and Catherine Hazzard and her husband John Perez of Connecticut. 2 brothers Joseph and Dominick Jr. 8 Grandchildren; Jenny, John, Christopher, Devin, Stone, Brianna, Mitchell and Cassie. 5 Great-grandchildren Ryland, Summer, Austin, Kimberly and Rayne. There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday April 7, 2019 at 11:30am at Pinelands Reformed Church in Toms River. The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
Download Now