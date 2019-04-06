Marguerite Hazzard



Holiday City West, Berkeley Township - Marguerite Hazzard nee Giordano, 81 of the Holiday City West section of Berkeley Township, NJ died on Thursday April 4, 2019. Born in Newark, NJ she lived in Hazlet and Jackson, NJ before moving to Holiday City West in 2005. Marguerite worked as a Tax Consultant for H&R Block for many years. She was an active parishioner at Pinelands Reformed Church in Toms River, and a member of the Variety Club and the Red Hat Society in Holiday City West. Predeceased by her husband John "Jack" in 2014. She is survived by 3 sons and their wives; Mark and Laurie of Ohio, Paul and Dawn of Georgia and David and Mindy of NY. 2 daughters; Doreen Hazzard of New Hampshire and Catherine Hazzard and her husband John Perez of Connecticut. 2 brothers Joseph and Dominick Jr. 8 Grandchildren; Jenny, John, Christopher, Devin, Stone, Brianna, Mitchell and Cassie. 5 Great-grandchildren Ryland, Summer, Austin, Kimberly and Rayne. There will be a Memorial Service on Sunday April 7, 2019 at 11:30am at Pinelands Reformed Church in Toms River. The Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .