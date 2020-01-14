Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Marguerite Helfrich "Margie" Newman


1928 - 2020
Marguerite Helfrich "Margie" Newman Obituary
Marguerite "Margie" Helfrich Newman

Spring Lake - Marguerite "Margie" Helfrich Newman, 91 of Spring Lake Heights passed away peacefully on January 11, 2020 at Sunnyside Manor, Wall, NJ. Margie was born in West Belmar October 22, 1928. As a teenager, Margie worked at Schatzow's Five and Dime Store in Belmar, then as a seamstress. After raising her family, she was a telephone operator at the former Belmar Wall National Bank in Belmar, retiring after twenty years.

Margie was predeceased by her parents Peter and Ethel (nee Van Pelt) Helfrich, her beloved husband of 63 years, Ralph E. Newman in 2013, her sister Elizabeth Brocklebank and her brothers Charles, Frederick, William, Harry and James Helfrich. She is survived by her children and their spouses Cynthia and Brian Johnson of Colorado Springs, CO and Walter and Gina Newman of Wall Township, NJ; her grandchildren: Brendan, Shannon and Jeffrey Newman and Peter (Nora) and Katrina Johnson; and great grandchildren: Connor and Kevin Johnson; her sisters: Catherine Maddocks, Dorothy Dombrowski and Linda (Ron) Denton; sisters-in-law Betty (Harry) Helfrich, Jean Newman and Betty (Frederick) Helfrich; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday January 18, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ with a funeral service to begin at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wall United Methodist Church 2414 Old Mill Road Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762. To send condolences to the family please visit

www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
