Marguerite "Marge" Wilson
Whiting - Marguerite "Marge" Wilson, 94, of Whiting, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at home. Born in Bayonne, NJ she lived in Summit, NJ before moving to Whiting in 1982. Marge was an executive secretary for Exxon Corp. in Florham Park, NJ for 37 years, retiring in 1982. She was a member of the Exxon Annuitant Club, the Crestwood Village VI Residents Club and was a volunteer for Somebody C.A.R.E.S. in Whiting. She was a receptionist and communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting and a member of the church's Altar-Rosary Society.
Marge was predeceased by her sister, Rita Wilson Kenny in 1974 and her nephew, Thomas J. Kenny in 2018. She is survived by her great-niece, Lori Salmon of North Wales, PA.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 1st from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road Whiting, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Rd, Whiting. Interment will be at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Summit, NJ. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019