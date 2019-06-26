Services
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
(732) 350-1950
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, LLC - Whiting
28 Schoolhouse Road
Whiting, NJ 08759
View Map
Liturgy
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:45 AM
All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
30 Schoolhouse Rd
Whiting, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marguerite Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marguerite "Marge" Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marguerite "Marge" Wilson Obituary
Marguerite "Marge" Wilson

Whiting - Marguerite "Marge" Wilson, 94, of Whiting, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at home. Born in Bayonne, NJ she lived in Summit, NJ before moving to Whiting in 1982. Marge was an executive secretary for Exxon Corp. in Florham Park, NJ for 37 years, retiring in 1982. She was a member of the Exxon Annuitant Club, the Crestwood Village VI Residents Club and was a volunteer for Somebody C.A.R.E.S. in Whiting. She was a receptionist and communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting and a member of the church's Altar-Rosary Society.

Marge was predeceased by her sister, Rita Wilson Kenny in 1974 and her nephew, Thomas J. Kenny in 2018. She is survived by her great-niece, Lori Salmon of North Wales, PA.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 1st from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road Whiting, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Rd, Whiting. Interment will be at St. Teresa's Cemetery, Summit, NJ. For information, directions and condolences, please visit our website at manchestermemorial.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now