1/1
Maria A. Rosato
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria A. Rosato

Matawan - Maria A. Rosato, 88, of Matawan, NJ passed away Wednesday, September 23rd, at Anchor Care and Rehab, Hazlet.

Maria was born in Bronx, NY on June 26, 1932, to the late John and Elizabeth (nee Malvita) Pontecorvo. She lived in Cliffwood, Keyport and Wall prior to moving to Matawan two years ago. Maria worked many years at the Naval Weapons Station Earle first as an Administrative Assistant to the Commanding Officer and then, after raising her family she was an Administrative Assistant to the Assistant Personnel Director.

Maria was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School in 1950, past member of the Parents Club at St. Joseph's RCC. She loved cooking, traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her loving husband Daniel Rosato Jr, her cherished children Lisa Revel and her husband Pat and Jean McManus and her husband Bill and devoted grandchildren Billy and Daniel. She also leaves behind her brothers John and Anthony and their wives, Carol and Darlene; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Julius and Tina Rosato and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Maria will be held Sunday September 27, 2020 from 3-6pm at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735 and again Monday morning at 10am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's RCC Monday at 11am. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Foundation.

For more information please visit www.dayfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 AM
Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's RCC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Day Funeral Home
361 Maple Place
Keyport, NJ 07735
(732) 264-1352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Day Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved