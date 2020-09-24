Maria A. Rosato
Matawan - Maria A. Rosato, 88, of Matawan, NJ passed away Wednesday, September 23rd, at Anchor Care and Rehab, Hazlet.
Maria was born in Bronx, NY on June 26, 1932, to the late John and Elizabeth (nee Malvita) Pontecorvo. She lived in Cliffwood, Keyport and Wall prior to moving to Matawan two years ago. Maria worked many years at the Naval Weapons Station Earle first as an Administrative Assistant to the Commanding Officer and then, after raising her family she was an Administrative Assistant to the Assistant Personnel Director.
Maria was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School in 1950, past member of the Parents Club at St. Joseph's RCC. She loved cooking, traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband Daniel Rosato Jr, her cherished children Lisa Revel and her husband Pat and Jean McManus and her husband Bill and devoted grandchildren Billy and Daniel. She also leaves behind her brothers John and Anthony and their wives, Carol and Darlene; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Julius and Tina Rosato and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Maria will be held Sunday September 27, 2020 from 3-6pm at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735 and again Monday morning at 10am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's RCC Monday at 11am. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
