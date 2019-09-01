|
|
Maria C. D'Amato
Hazlet - Maria C. D'Amato (nee Tartaglia) 1918 - 2019
Predeceased by husband Rosario "Tony" D'Amato. Survived by son Rus and Rosemarie D'Amato of Kissimmee FL; daughter Mary Ann Stigler of Tinton Falls, NJ; granddaughter Dana and Bruce Archer of Kissimmee, FL; grandson John and Jennifer Stigler of Hazlet, NJ; granddaughter Jody Ann Stigler and Brian McKittrick of Tinton Falls, NJ and 7 great grandchildren.
Maria was born in 1918 in Jersey City in the Wayne St. area during the Spanish Influenza. Lived thru the Great Depression of the 1930's. Proudly worked for The Quarter Master during WWII and was Honorably Discharge at the end of the war. Met and married husband Tony at the end of the war. She lived and loved Jersey City and Holy Rosary Church. In 1986 she moved to Hazlet to be close to her family where she lived the rest of her life.
One of the best attributes Maria had was her ability to be strong and outspoken.
Maria leaves behind a Legacy of wonderful children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who would not be here if it was not for her.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019