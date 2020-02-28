Services
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
(732) 363-1987
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM
D'Elia Funeral Home
Route 70 & Vermont Avenue
Lakewood, NJ 08701
Resources
Maria C. Evans

Maria C. Evans Obituary
Maria C. Evans (nee Sabia), age 75, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Preferred Care at Wall with her daughter by her side.

She was born and raised in Newark, N.J., she had resided in Bloomfield, N.J. and Kearny, N.J. until moving and raising her family in Old Bridge, N.J. from 1973 to 2001. She retired with her husband, Richard A. Evans to Lakewood, N.J. prior to his October 2011 passing. Maria resided at Preferred Care at Wall in Wall Twp., N.J. from February 2017 until the time of her passing.

Maria was pre-deceased by her husband, Richard A. Evans in 2011, her sisters, Cecelia Reinhard in 1978 and Katherine Russo in 2002, a brother, Angelo Sabia in 1996, and her parents, James Sabia in 1971 and Mary Sabia in 1979.

She is survived by her son, Richard D. Evans and his wife, Helen Halloran in Seattle, WA, a daughter, Donna Evans of Manahawkin, N.J., numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. She touched the lives of so many people.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, N.J. A service will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ocean Mental Health, Just Believe, Inc, (Contact: Mr. Paul Hulse - CEO/Director) or any charitable organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
