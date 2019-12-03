|
Maria C. Gullace
Toms River, NJ - Maria C. Gullace (nee DeNigris), 89, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at Care One at Wellington, Hackensack, NJ. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was a longtime resident of Jersey City and summered in Tom River from 1963 until moving there permanently 35 years ago. Maria was a graduate of Jersey City State, receiving her Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education. She worked for the Jersey City Board of Education of many years, retiring as Principal of PS #17. Maria was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church, Toms River. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph C. Gullace, in 2017. Surviving are her three children and their spouses, Michael & Lois Gullace of Millstone Twp., NJ, Ann Marie & Donald Venezia of Cliffside Park, NJ, Joanne & Antonio Dinelli of Washington Twp., NJ, a sister Elvira DeGennaro of Secaucus, NJ, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 3-7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday 10:00am at St. Joseph RC Church, Toms River. Entombment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019