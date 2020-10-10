1/1
Maria Do Carmo Cunha
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria do Carmo Cunha

Maria do Carmo (nee Henriques) Cunha, 68, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ. Maria was born in Murtosa, Portugal, immigrated to the US in 1966, resided in Newark until settling in Belford, NJ.

Maria established and owned Marie's Cleaning Service for the past twenty-five years. Maria was a dedicated member of St. Mary's parish for the past forty years. She will be remembered for her amazing cooking and skill in hosting large family gatherings. She enjoyed simple pleasures that include spending time with her grandkids, taking long walks with her furry companion Jay-Jay and gardening. She was known for her endless generosity, unique sense of humor, and resilience facing all of life's challenges.

Beloved wife of 45 years of Manuel da Silva Cunha; devoted and loving mother of Manny and Carmen Cunha and Mother-in-Law to Victor Cal; loving Grandma to Harley, Lillie-Beth, Jackson, Destinee, Tical, and Mason; dear sister to Maria de Jesus Cunha, Ascensao Vagueiro, the late Joao Henriques, and the late Marie de Gloria Casalinho. Also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors and countless friends.

The Funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 8:30 am at the Buyus Funeral Home 426 Lafayette St., at Wilson Ave, Newark, NJ 07105. Thence to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Newark, where at 9:45 am the Funeral Mass will be offered. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12th from 5 - 8 pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Funeral
08:30 AM
Buyus Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buyus Funeral Home
426 Lafayette St
Newark, NJ 07105
(973) 344-5172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buyus Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved