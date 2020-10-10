Maria do Carmo Cunha



Maria do Carmo (nee Henriques) Cunha, 68, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch, NJ. Maria was born in Murtosa, Portugal, immigrated to the US in 1966, resided in Newark until settling in Belford, NJ.



Maria established and owned Marie's Cleaning Service for the past twenty-five years. Maria was a dedicated member of St. Mary's parish for the past forty years. She will be remembered for her amazing cooking and skill in hosting large family gatherings. She enjoyed simple pleasures that include spending time with her grandkids, taking long walks with her furry companion Jay-Jay and gardening. She was known for her endless generosity, unique sense of humor, and resilience facing all of life's challenges.



Beloved wife of 45 years of Manuel da Silva Cunha; devoted and loving mother of Manny and Carmen Cunha and Mother-in-Law to Victor Cal; loving Grandma to Harley, Lillie-Beth, Jackson, Destinee, Tical, and Mason; dear sister to Maria de Jesus Cunha, Ascensao Vagueiro, the late Joao Henriques, and the late Marie de Gloria Casalinho. Also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbors and countless friends.



The Funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 8:30 am at the Buyus Funeral Home 426 Lafayette St., at Wilson Ave, Newark, NJ 07105. Thence to Our Lady of Fatima Church, Newark, where at 9:45 am the Funeral Mass will be offered. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington, NJ. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.



Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12th from 5 - 8 pm.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store