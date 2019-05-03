|
Maria E. Slick-Cali
Manasquan - Maria E. Slick-Cali, 68, of Manasquan, NJ entered into eternal life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born in Belleville, NJ., and resided in West Long Branch, NJ until moving to Manasquan this past year.
Mrs. Slick-Cali was a communicant of St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch, NJ and also worked as a claims agent for the State of New Jersey Workforce Development and Unemployment in Neptune, NJ retiring in 2009 after several years of service.
Mrs. Slick-Cali was pre-deceased by her parents, Alphonse and Marie Napoliello. She is survived by her husband, Charles Cali, her daughters; Shannon and husband Michael Ridilla of Oakhurst, NJ and Alison Slick of Long Branch, her brothers; Allen and wife Joanne, William and wife Helene and Michael Napoliello, along with her granddaughters, Julianna, Brooke and Gabriella of whom she greatly adored.
Relatives & friends are invited to call at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Rd. Oakhurst, NJ on Sunday from 2 - 4 PM and attend Funeral Services at 3:30 PM. Because of her love of animals and in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the ASPCA, 260 Wall St. Eatontown, NJ 07724. All further services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 3, 2019