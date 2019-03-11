|
Maria Esther Incremona
Red Bank - Maria Esther Incremona (nee Leone), 77, passed away on March 9, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank surrounded by those she loved. She was born in Glen Rock to the late Esterino and Hilda Leone (nee DeRose) and resided in Monmouth County since 1967 and in Red Bank since 2000. Maria was married to her loving and devoted husband, Richard S. Incremona, for over 59 years.
She was a communicant of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Rumson and a founding member of the Holy Cross Prayer Group. Maria was dedicated to serving the church through ministry and song. Maria was also involved in the Arts, singing and performing in plays, film, and musicals in NY and NJ throughout the 1960s and1970s. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family and friends. While she was busy and her interests were diverse, she reserved special attention for her nine grandchildren on whom she doted .
She is predeceased by her parents, her brother, Aldo Leone and his wife Ellen.
She is survived by her husband, Richard S. and a large, loving family: her three sons and their spouses, Richard E. and Mary (Freehold), Brian and Nancy (Fair Haven), Christian and Teri Lynn (Austin, Texas); her brother and sister-in-law, Stephan and Judith Leone (Toms River); five nieces and nephews; as well as her nine grandchildren Stephanie, Richard A. and his wife Hollie, Kathryn, Alexandra, Brian, Michael, Vincent, Gianna and Nicholas.
Visitation will take place at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church in Rumson on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. with entombment to follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Marlboro.
Please visit Maria's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 11, 2019