Maria Grazia "Grace" Baldanza Murphy
Long Branch - Maria Grazia "Grace" Baldanza Murphy, age 95 of Long Branch, died peacefully at home on Monday, March 25, 2019. She was born in Passaic, NJ and was a 1941 graduate of Long Branch High School. She went on to graduate from Rider College in Trenton and worked briefly for the government at Camp Evans in Wall. From there she joined the family bakery business in Long Branch eventually becoming co-owner. Maria Grazia worked there tirelessly until Baldanza's closed its doors in 1994. She can be remembered as the fiery red head behind the counter waiting on customers, packing donuts and buns, making cookie trays for many occasions, or working on the accounts in the office. She was an excellent role model for her entire family and for the many young people she trained.
Grace, as she was affectionately known, was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish. She loved traveling with her husband John and spending winter months in Palm Harbor, Florida. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, John James Murphy; her parents Joseph V. and Mary Baldanza; and her brother Vincent. She is survived by her two daughters and son in law, Marie K. Murphy of Long Beach Island and Patricia and Steven Walker of Middletown; cherished grandchildren, Jonathan Walker and his fiancée Leanne Hirsch, Jennifer Walker Rice and her husband Ronald and Stacey Walker Annand and her husband Scott all from San Diego, CA; three great grandchildren, Josh, Paisley and Henley, a great great granddaughter, Olivia plus many adoring nieces and nephews. She was a loving sister to Salvatore (Beachwood) and Jolene B. Nilson and her husband and E. Albert Nilson, (Long Branch) and sister in law to Elizabeth P. Baldanza (Basking Ridge).
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 - 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Thursday; 9:30 am from the funeral home with a service to begin at 10:15 am. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 242 Old New Brunswick Rd., Suite 140, Piscataway, NJ 08854. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 27, 2019