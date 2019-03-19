|
Maria I. Douriet
Lakewood - Maria Isabel Douriet, 67, was called home March 14, 2019 at the Fountain View Nursing Home in Lakewood, NJ. Mrs. Douriet was born and raised in Guantanamo, Cuba moving to Miami, New York, Newark and finally settling in Lakewood, NJ. She is a graduate of Lakewood High School, Class of 1971. Maria worked for Newman's Nursing Home as a nurse's aide, Frequency as an assembly line worker, Excel Wood also as an assembly line worker and finally Kimball Medical Center as a Certified Nurse's Aide where she excelled for over 15 years. She had a firm belief in God and attended many churches over the years, Iglesia Cristiana Misionera, Rios De Agua Viva, and Missionary Pentecostal Church of God to name a few. Maria loved to dance, sing, and spending time with family especially her many grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be greatly missed by all. Mrs. Douriet is predeceased by her parents, Maximino Alfonso Esmart Sr. and Ivy May Hall. Maria is survived by her children Alfonso Hipolito Douriet, Jacqueline Ann Burns and her husband Demetric Sr. and Robert Daniel Douriet and his fiancée Angelina Loehwing, grandchildren, Demetric Jr., Daeanara, Javier, Arhianna, Jessenia, Alessandra, Adrianna, Ivy and one granddaughter on the way, brothers, Maximino Esmart-Hall and his fiancée Darrolyn McCarroll also Jorge Esmart and his wife Awilda, nieces, Jennifer Esmart, Amanda Esmart and Leilani Moore-Esmart, great niece, Uriah Moore-Askew, ex-husband, Mario Douriet, and daughter, Tia Littleton. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9-10:30AM at the Missionary Pentecostal Church of God 155 East Fourth St. Lakewood, NJ 08701. Home going service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 10:30AM at the church. Interment will take place at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Maria's memory to the National Azheimer's Association. For further information or to post a tribute please visit www.deliafuneralhome.com.
