|
|
Maria Julia Boccia (nee Scanniello)
Belmar - Maria Julia Boccia, nee Scanniello, 92, of Belmar, passed away peacefully on October 29, with her loving family by her side. Maria taught pre K and art at St Saint Vincent Martyr School in Madison. She was born in Newark where she was a parishioner of Saint Peter's RC Church and graduated from Weequahic High School. Maria graduated from Seton Hall University with a BA in Education in 1982. She lived in Livingston, parishioner of Saint Philomena's Parish, Executive Board member of the West Essex YMCA and member of the Livingston Womens Club.
She moved to Belmar in 1983 where she was a parishioner of Saint Rose Parish and a member of the Rosary Altar Society. In1995 Maria was crowned Ms. Monmouth County then in 2012 chosen as the First Daughter of the San Gennaro Festival of Belmar. Maria was President of the Belmar Women's Club for 11 years where she was instrumental in numerous fund raising events for high school senior scholarships, Belmar Elementary School Music Program and Belmar First Aid.
Maria was predeceased by her husband Francis E. Boccia and her daughter, Rosemary Boccia. She is survived by her son ,Gene Boccia and his wife Debbie Bobolski of Asbury Park , her daughter Maria Cassidy and her Husband Michael of Belmar, her grandchildren, Daniel, Frank and Grace Cassidy, Rose Rudd and her husband Dan, Chelsea Ende and her great grandchildren, William, Gianna and Scott Ende.
She will always be known for her tremendous talents in playing piano, painting, drawing, needlework, cooking and entertaining. She had a love of family and friends and was passionate for her love of Italian culture.
Visitation will be on Friday November 1, from 4 to 8 PM at the Reilly Bonner Funeral Home, 801 D Street, Belmar NJ. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday at 10AM at Saint Rose of Lima RC Church , Belmar. Entombment to follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit reillybonnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019