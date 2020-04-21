|
Maria Lidia Bohackyj
Millburn - Maria Lidia Bohackyj, 65, of Millburn died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston.
Maria was a graduate of Rutgers University.
She was an administrative assistant for Global Aerospace, Parsippany.
Surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, George and Sonia Bohackyj and their children, daughter Natalie and son Andrew with his wife Samantha.
The Higgins memorial Home, Freehold was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020