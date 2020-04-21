Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Bohackyj
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Lidia Bohackyj

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Lidia Bohackyj Obituary
Maria Lidia Bohackyj

Millburn - Maria Lidia Bohackyj, 65, of Millburn died on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston.

Maria was a graduate of Rutgers University.

She was an administrative assistant for Global Aerospace, Parsippany.

Surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, George and Sonia Bohackyj and their children, daughter Natalie and son Andrew with his wife Samantha.

The Higgins memorial Home, Freehold was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -