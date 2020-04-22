Services
Maria Maddalena LoPresti


1927 - 2020
December 3, 1927 - April 19, 2020

Maria Maddalena LoPresti was taken from us suddenly by the coronavirus. She was born in Palermo, Italy, the last of four children, to Diego and Francesca Comito. She lived in Brooklyn, New York after marriage, and worked as a dressmaker, then as a clerk-typist for Home Insurance in New York City. Maria moved to Middletown, New Jersey, then to Lakewood, then to Brick, where her last residence was Shorrock Gardens Care Center. She was a devout Catholic and a lifelong member of the Rosary Society. Maria was a wonderful mother who loved nothing more than her family, and instilled in her children the importance of a good education. She was a giving person who was like no other, and a positive influence to everyone she touched. Maria is survived by her adoring and heartbroken children Mari-Ella Kelly, Claudio Anthony LoPresti, and Francesca Richie. In addition, she was Nonna to her nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is and will forever be missed by her loving immediate family, her extended family, and her many, many friends. A funeral Mass and a memorial service will be held when possible.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
