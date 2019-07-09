Services
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
732-918-6200
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bongarzone Funeral Home
2400 Shafto Road
Tinton Falls, NJ 07712
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Anselm
1028 Wayside Road
Tinton Falls, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Tipling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Magisano Tipling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Magisano Tipling Obituary
Maria Magisano Tipling

Churchville, PA - It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Magisano Tipling announces her passing on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the age of 70. She was the daughter of the late Elisabetta and Francesco Magisano. Maria will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Francesca and Shawn Devlin and her grandchildren, Connor and Luca. She will also be affectionately remembered by her sister Teresa Guido and Zio Tony & Zia Pina Bongarzone.

Visitation for Maria will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9am to 10:30am at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road Tinton Falls, NJ followed by an 11am mass at the Church of St. Anselm 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ. Burial ceremony after mass will be held at Woodbine Cemetery 14 Maple Ave. Oceanport, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. at www.nationalbreastcancer.org To leave an online condolence, please visit Maria's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now