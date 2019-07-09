|
|
Maria Magisano Tipling
Churchville, PA - It is with great sadness that the family of Maria Magisano Tipling announces her passing on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the age of 70. She was the daughter of the late Elisabetta and Francesco Magisano. Maria will be lovingly remembered by her daughter and son-in-law, Francesca and Shawn Devlin and her grandchildren, Connor and Luca. She will also be affectionately remembered by her sister Teresa Guido and Zio Tony & Zia Pina Bongarzone.
Visitation for Maria will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9am to 10:30am at the Bongarzone Funeral Home, 2400 Shafto Road Tinton Falls, NJ followed by an 11am mass at the Church of St. Anselm 1028 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ. Burial ceremony after mass will be held at Woodbine Cemetery 14 Maple Ave. Oceanport, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. at www.nationalbreastcancer.org To leave an online condolence, please visit Maria's memorial page at www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 9, 2019