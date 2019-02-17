|
Maria McDermott
Shrewsbury - Maria Francesca McDermott, 82, of Shrewsbury, passed away on February 11, 2019. She was born in Dundee, Scotland to the late Philip and Teresa (Gallazzi) Prain. She lived most of her life in New Jersey and enjoyed traveling, especially to United Kingdom to visit her family and friends, one of her favorite places was "the city of lights", Paris. She worked in the Health Care field for many years and loved helping and taking care of people. Maria lived her life to the fullest spending time with her daughters and granddaughter at the Jersey Shore.
Surviving are her loving daughters Christine McDermott and Donna McDermott, her cherished granddaughter Morgan McDermott, her siblings Philip Prain of Florida, and Frances Hall and Phyllis Stewart both of England.
A Memorial Gathering will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 6 - 9 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Maria's memory to act.alz.org. Please visit Maria's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
