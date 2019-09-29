|
|
Maria Nagy
Neptune - Maria Nagy, 83 passed away Thursday, September 19,2019 at Preffered Care Center, Wall Twp, after befalling to a severe stroke. She was Loved very much by many. Born in Hungary, she came to the USA to join her husband in 1968, and became a proud Citizen.
In Hungary, she worked for the phone company. Loved her Job and coworkers, who in turn loved her and were sad to see her leave.
In the USA she loved cooking and taking care of her husband, and his family. She was known for her big Christmas Parties.
She baked and cooked for days and entertained the Big Nagy Family. Later she started working for herself in the cleaning business.
She was predeseased by her sister, Takacs Jolan and her parents Terezia Biro & Jozsef Takacs.
Surviving husband Lajos/Bela Nagy ,her son, Istvan/Steven Nagy, her Daughter Marika Nagy and her brother Jozsef Takacs
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5th at Ascension Church, 501 Brinley Ave, Bradley Beach.
Following will be A Repast at UVA's Italian Restaurant, 800 Main Street, Bradley Beach. Friends & Relatives Attending will be Greatly Appreciated, as we say our good byes to a wonderful Woman, Daughter, Wife & Mother!----- She will be greatly Missed
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019