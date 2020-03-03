Services
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Mazza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria P. Mazza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria P. Mazza Obituary
Maria P. Mazza

Long Branch - Maria P. Mazza, 94, of Long Branch, passed away on Long Island on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was born in Battipaglia, Salerno, Italy. Along with her husband, she was the owner of Napoli Restaurant in Long Branch.

She was predeceased by her husband, Victor A. Mazza on January 5, 1960.

Surviving are her daughters, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Brocklebank and Anna Marie and her husband Michael Miceli; grandchildren, Sheri Marie and her husband Frank Wilcox, Gerard Victor Brocklebank, Natalie Marie Brocklebank, Danielle Miceli James, Natalie Miceli Finkelstein and Michael Victor Miceli; great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Christopher and Emily Wilcox, Sienna Sky Miceli, Indigo Midnite Miceli James, Liam Brocklebank Cain and 2 sisters, Anna Patronelli and Bruna Anello.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 11 am to 12 noon at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass at 12:30 pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -