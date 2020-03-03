|
Maria P. Mazza
Long Branch - Maria P. Mazza, 94, of Long Branch, passed away on Long Island on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 after a brief illness.
She was born in Battipaglia, Salerno, Italy. Along with her husband, she was the owner of Napoli Restaurant in Long Branch.
She was predeceased by her husband, Victor A. Mazza on January 5, 1960.
Surviving are her daughters, Antoinette and her husband Joseph Brocklebank and Anna Marie and her husband Michael Miceli; grandchildren, Sheri Marie and her husband Frank Wilcox, Gerard Victor Brocklebank, Natalie Marie Brocklebank, Danielle Miceli James, Natalie Miceli Finkelstein and Michael Victor Miceli; great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Christopher and Emily Wilcox, Sienna Sky Miceli, Indigo Midnite Miceli James, Liam Brocklebank Cain and 2 sisters, Anna Patronelli and Bruna Anello.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 11 am to 12 noon at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Funeral Mass at 12:30 pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020