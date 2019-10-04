Services
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-3001
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home
1735 Rt 35
Middletown, NJ 07748
Maria Pilar (Pili) Janis

Maria Pilar (Pili) Janis Obituary
Maria Pilar (Pili) Janis

Maria Pilar (Pili) Janis passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019 at Monmouth Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. Born in Ourense, Spain to the late Manuel and Pilar Lopez, she was a resident of Aberdeen for 30 years and Manager at Redheads, Middletown, NJ and Bogarts, Eatontown, NJ. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and travelling. Maria was a beautiful person who was loved for her kindness and generosity by all who met her. She will be sorely missed.

She is survived by her son, Michael Manuel Janis, granddaughter Alexis A. Janis, and sister Maria Lopez as well as beloved cousins Paul and Mari T. Sainz and Antonio and Marimar Lopez.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 5th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home, 1735 Route 35, Middletown, NJ 07748. Maria loved children, in lieu of flowers, kindly donate to St. Jude's Hospital, Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept, 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 4, 2019
