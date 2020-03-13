Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
8:30 AM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Dorothea's Church
Eatontown, NJ
Maria Podhirny Obituary
Maria Podhirny

Eatontown -

Maria Podhirny, age 91 of Eatontown, died March 12, 2020. Maria was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and moved to the Jersey Shore 40 years. She was a telephone operator at Fort Monmouth for 20 years before retiring and a parishioner of St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown.

She was predeceased by her husband Stanley Podhirny Sr. in 1983 and her son William. Surviving are sons, Stanley, Jr., Richard and Ronald; her daughters, Stephanie Migliaccio and Joanne Ellison; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 16 from 4 - 7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Tuesday; 8:30 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 am at St. Dorothea's Church in Eatontown. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
