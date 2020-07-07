Maria R. Annese
Maria was born in Brooklyn, New York and was raised in Jersey City, NJ. She graduated in 1944, from Dickinson High School, in Jersey City, Married young in 1945 at the age of 18 to her dear wonderful husband Frank who passed away only just 2 years ago at age 95, they would have celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on March 11th of this year . By the age of 25 Maria & Frank had 4 Beautiful Children Dominick, Sabina Donna, Lenny & Frankie and one day they all got married Dom married Rita, Donna to Joe, Lenny to Lorraine and Frankie to Mary. Maria & Frank was once again blessed with 9 Grandchildren , Along With Their Spouses: Tiffany and Chris, Jannelle and Jay, Todd and Margie, Joey, Nicole and Brock, Dana and Mike, Frank and Renee, Christian, Gina and Vincent and 6 cherished great grandchildren Julian, Jayden, Francesco, Santino, Valentina, Christian and one arriving in September Frank, Mary, Joe , Donna & Joey were there when Mom peacefully drew her last breath, what a blessing. It was also a blessing for Donna, Joe & Joey to have Mom & Dad living with them for 8 years and having the pleasure of seeing "The Angels" taking them both from their home…. What An Honor! Joey (Grandson) was very precious to his grandparents they meant the world to him ……Likewise he to them. He took such good care of them always showering them with his precious love daily Joey brought much happiness and joy to both of them just by being there, loving them right up to the end of their lives. Joey misses Grandpa everyday and now also Grandma …but he knows they are happy with Jesus And one day will see them again! Its Not "GOOD BYE " Grandma & Grandpa it's just a change of address for now……… As the matriarchs of our family, her & daddy left behind a legacy of love, and she gave us the greatest gift of all " J E S U S ". We will never forget your beautiful SMILES and your sweet words always whispering ……. He's so good to me and yes Jesus loves me, we CAN ONLY IMAGINE WHEN SHE MEETS JESUS We ALL Loved You MOM, Your Children - Grandchildren - & - The Great-Grand APACHA - DEL - SIGNORE
