Maria Simon



Neptune - Maria Simon, 88, passed away at home on June 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Maria was born on March 14, 1931 in Newark, NJ. Maria worked for Prudential in the Newark office in the 1950s before leaving to start a family. She returned to Prudential working as a System Tester in the Property and Casualty Division of the Holmdel office, working there for 20 years before retiring in 1992. Maria had many talents but first among them was her beautiful operatic voice. She was voted "Most Talented" in her graduating Newark Weequahic High School class, and performed at her graduation, as well as concerts and wedding ceremonies, where her wonderful voice could be enjoyed by many. Maria also loved gardening, reading and, above all else, being with her family. She was an extremely proud grandmother to each of the six grandchildren.



Maria raised her family in Morganville, New Jersey, and after 35 years moved to Jackson, New Jersey before moving to her final home in Neptune, New Jersey. Maria married to Walter Simon in May 1958 and remained happily married for 58 years prior to his passing in 2016. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Walter and Anne Simon, Patricia and Harry Kremer, and Marianne and Frank Cue. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Travis (Amy), Kim, and Chris Simon, Amanda and Emma Kremer and Matthew Cue, as well as two great grandchildren (Avery and Eliana Simon). Maria was predeceased by her parents, Hermann and Martha Schmidt, and sister Martha Czopek Bartholmew and brother Albert Schmidt.



Maria will be interred with her husband at the William C Doyle Military Cemetery in a private ceremony. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Mom was cared for by Joy during the last 4 years of her life and the family is extremely grateful for her care and her dedication to the Simon family during this time. The family would also like to acknowledge the great services of VNA hospice and specifically their nursing staff, who were a wonderful resource to the family for the past several years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the to help one day find a cure for this awful disease or to the hospice service in your area.



Mom - we will miss you and will hold you in our hearts forever. Your kindness, laughter and compassion are some of the many things that we will carry with us for the remainder of our lives. We love you.