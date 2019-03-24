Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 U.S. Route 9
Howell, NJ 07731
(732) 363-6565
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
6250 Highway 9
Howell, NJ

Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
Lakewood, NJ

Lakewood - Maria Spinelli, 88, of Lakewood, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family. She was bornDecember 20, 1930 in Monte di Procida, province of Napoli, Italy, to Francesco Schiano di Cola and Amalia Romeo di Santillo. She immigrated with her family to the United States in 1972, and resided in Lakewood since 1976. She was an excellent cook and experiencedbutcher and she used those skills to work with her husband Vincenzo both in Italy and the United States. As a child of wartime Italy, she was not formally educated but she basked in the academic success of her children and grandchildren.She loved travelingwith her family, often spending the summer taking her grandchildren to Italy and on cruises.

She is survived by her son, Francesco and his wife Rosaria of Lakewood; daughter, Angelaand her husband Andrew Barone of Toms River; daughter, Amalia and her husband Antonio Schiano of Toms River; 12 grandchildren, Vincenzo and his wife Samira, Aniello, Alessandro and his wife Jacqueline, Marco and his wife Amber, Marianna and Stefania Spinelli,Anthony, Vincent, Dominic and Pasquale Barone, Giancarlo Schiano, and Mariangela and her husband Matthew Maschi; two great-granddaughters, Angela Marie Barone and Natalia Rosaria Spinelli, and two great-grandsons, Francesco Vincenzo Spinelli and Matteo Luca Maschi; a sister Delia and her husband Francesco Fevola; two brothers, Domenico and his wife America, and Antonio and his wife Assunta Schiano di Cola; many nieces and nephews; and other familymembers.

Visiting will be from 3-8 PM on Tuesday at the DiCostanzo family owned, Lakewood FuneralHome, 6250 Highway 9, Howell. A funeral mass will be offered on Wednesday, 10:30 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Lakewood. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. For further info please visit www,funeralhonenj.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 24, 2019
