Mariagrace Bravman

Ocean Grove and formerly Neptune - Mariagrace Bravman, 98, of Neptune passed away May 26, 2020.

Born in Paterson, she moved to Neptune Township in the 1960s. She had been a communicant of Holy Innocents Parish.

Her work included the Engineering department at Curtiss-Wright Corporation and the publications department at the Naval Weapons Station Earle.

She enjoyed participating in local theatre productions in North Jersey and many hours volunteering at Allaire State Park.

She was predeceased by both her parents, Joseph and Josephine (nee Billage) Viviano and is survived by her devoted husband of 53 years Peter Bravman.

Private burial. To offer condolences and for information on a future memorial visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
