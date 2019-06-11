|
|
Marian A. Skerlanitz
Piscataway - Marian A. (Aiello) Skerlanitz, 84, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Powerback Rehabilitation Center in Piscataway. Born in Newark, NJ to the late Aurilio and Jeanne (Gatto) Aiello, Marian lived in Flemington for 20 years, then retired to Newport, NC and in 2010, she returned back to New Jersey settling in Piscataway.
For over thirty-five years, Marian was a Front End Manager for the Pathmark Supermarket's. Marian enjoyed spending time with family and her passion for cooking was apparent at all the holiday and family gatherings, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. No one ever left a family function hungry and there were always more than enough leftovers. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Predeceased by her husband of 54 years, James, her sister Charlotte McKinney and brother Joseph Aiello, Marian leaves behind her loving family; sister Pearl Anderson of Neptune, her sister-in-law Joyce Skerlanitz and sister-in-law Angela Aiello, nieces and nephews; Laurie Yack, Ronald and Gary Anderson, Lisa Mansfield, Cheryl Hochstuhl, Brian Skerlanitz, Kim DePaola and Douglas Skerlanitz as well as her best friend Janice Vogel.
Visitation will be held at the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Thursday, June 13, 2019 beginning 9:00 am. Prayers will be held in the funeral home beginning 10:15 am followed by an 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Fatima RC Church in Piscataway. Cremation will be held privately and at a later date, Marian will be laid to rest with her husband James at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in South Plainfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations sent to a would be appreciated. Please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com to send the Skerlanitz family online condolences.
Published in Asbury Park Press & Courier News on June 11, 2019