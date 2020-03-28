|
Marian C. Casey
Toms River - MARIAN C. CASEY, 85, of Toms River, NJ, formerly of Lakewood Twp., NJ passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at home. She was born March 6, 1935 in Scranton, PA, to Richard and Catherine (nee Flannery) Knight. Marian attended Sacred Heart Grammar School in Utica, NY, and graduated from Saint Patrick's High School in Scranton, PA.
While working at St. Joseph's Children's and Maternity Hospital in Scranton, PA she met Edmund (Ted) Casey on June 28, 1958 on a blind date. They married on August 22, 1959, and she came as a bride to Lakewood, NJ, where her husband was employed in the local school system as a teacher, then a principal and administrator. After the birth of their four children and being home full-time for 17 years, she was employed at Georgian Court University in Lakewood, NJ for 32 years in the Evening Division and later in the Registrar's Office.
After retirement, Marian volunteered at the former Kimball Medical Center, Lakewood, NJ, and deeply cared for members of her Bridge Club who were together for over fifty years.
She was predeceased by Ted, her husband of 40 years and the love of her life in 1999.
She was also predeceased by her sister and her brother-in-law, Catherine and William Ruhm; her brother Robert Knight; her sister and brother-in-law, Claire and Ted Betsch, and Thomas Casey, all of whom were cherished.
She is survived by their children; son, Ned and his wife, Kim and grandson, Ryan of Denville, NJ, daughter, Ann Wilson and her husband, Michael and grandson, Timothy of Denville, NJ, son, Richard and his wife, Judy and granddaughter, Nicole of Wall, NJ, and daughter Meg Wendt and her husband, Joel and daughters, Caitlyn, Meredith and Claire of Bayville, NJ.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Casey, as well as nineteen dear nieces and nephews. Additionally, surviving are George and Virginia Rao of West Virginia, dear friends who are like family to the Casey Clan.
Due to the current CDC guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, arrangements are private. A private interment will be in St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery in Lakewood, NJ. Arrangements are under the direction of the the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Marian to the John Theurer Cancer Center-HUMC, 92 Second St., Hackensack, NJ 07601 or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 43 Madison Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. For further information and to send condolence messages to the family please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020