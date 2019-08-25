|
Marian Catherine (Naegelin) Clark
Brick - Marian Catherine (Naegelin) Clark passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Brick Hospital. Born in Point Pleasant on May 11, 1937, Marian was predeceased by her parents, Marion and Catherine Naegelin, and her loving husband of nearly forty-nine and a half years, Albert Michael Clark. Marian and "Al," both graduates of Point Pleasant Beach High School, were married at St. Catharine Church in Spring Lake in 1963.
Marian was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Brick. A homemaker she enjoyed quilting, crafts, her church family at St. Paul's, and spending time with her immediate family, especially her grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Christopher Clark and Michael Clark (Dawn), her grandchildren, Trinnity, Damian, and Serenity, her sister, Marie (Naegelin) Newbery, Al's family, and several nieces and nephews.
Marian was cremated and her life will be celebrated at a Memorial Service at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Brick on Saturday, September 7th, 2019, at 11:00am. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 714 Herbertsville Road Brick, NJ 08724.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019