Services
Cremation Service of Ocean County
Brick, NJ 08755
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Brick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Catherine (Naegelin) Clark


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian Catherine (Naegelin) Clark Obituary
Marian Catherine (Naegelin) Clark

Brick - Marian Catherine (Naegelin) Clark passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Brick Hospital. Born in Point Pleasant on May 11, 1937, Marian was predeceased by her parents, Marion and Catherine Naegelin, and her loving husband of nearly forty-nine and a half years, Albert Michael Clark. Marian and "Al," both graduates of Point Pleasant Beach High School, were married at St. Catharine Church in Spring Lake in 1963.

Marian was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Brick. A homemaker she enjoyed quilting, crafts, her church family at St. Paul's, and spending time with her immediate family, especially her grandchildren. She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Christopher Clark and Michael Clark (Dawn), her grandchildren, Trinnity, Damian, and Serenity, her sister, Marie (Naegelin) Newbery, Al's family, and several nieces and nephews.

Marian was cremated and her life will be celebrated at a Memorial Service at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Brick on Saturday, September 7th, 2019, at 11:00am. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 714 Herbertsville Road Brick, NJ 08724.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now