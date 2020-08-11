Marian Green Higgins



On August 9, 2020 Marian Green Higgins passed away peacefully at the home in which she grew up, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 6, 1931, the daughter of John J. and Susan King Green. She was a direct descendant of Revolutionary War and Civil War patriots.



Marian graduated from Freehold High School, Class of 1949. She attended Traphagen Art School and Rider College. She married John "Jack" Higgins December 10, 1950 and they were married for nearly 65 years. Marian and Jack raised their family in Freehold and then Colts Neck. She lived in Applewood Estates for the past five years and loved her time there.



Marian painted decoys at the Quackerbox Factory in Farmingdale, worked as a special education aide at the Monmouth School for Exceptional Children and retired from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office after over 20 years of service.



Marian was a member of the Freehold Art Society and was proud to be a Girl Scout Leader in both Freehold and Colts Neck. She spent many nights with her troop at Camps Nomoco, RussWen and Sacajewea. She volunteered at CentraState Medical Center and knitted thousands of baby hats. She was a member of the Martha Mary Guild and the Prayer Shawl Ministry at the Parish of St. Mary Church, Colts Neck. She was a prolific knitter, enjoyed quilting and was a member of several knitting and quilting groups.



Marian was truly a special person who has touched many lives. She will be greatly missed by countless family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband Jack and her daughter Susan. She is survived by daughter Maura Farrell and her husband Don, daughter Kerry Higgins and son KC Higgins, grandchildren Brian Farrell and his fiancée Zed and Kathleen Farrell and her fiancée David as well as many beloved family and friends.



Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14 at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Parish of St. Mary Church, 1 Phalanx Road, Colts Neck at 9:45 am Saturday August 15 followed by interment at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. Memorial donations to the Kennedy Edward Kowalski Charitable Foundation, 111 Crow Hill Road, Freehold, NJ 07728 or Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore would be appreciated.









