Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Maguire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian H. Maguire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian H. Maguire Obituary
Marian H. Maguire

Tinton Falls - Marian Heslin Maguire 93 of Tinton Falls, NJ died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Renaissance Gardens, Tinton Falls, NJ. Born and raised in New York, NY, Marian lived most of her life in the city and always considered herself a New Yorker. She and her husband lived in Sea Girt, NJ and Tinton Falls, NJ in retirement. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, New York City, NY and St. John's Hospital School of Nursing, Long Island City, NY. Marian worked as a registered nurse and in later years as a legal assistant. She was the crowd favorite at the piano for many family gatherings. She was a parishioner of St. Mark's Church, Sea Girt.

Marian was predeceased by her husband Francis J. Maguire; they were married 56 years. Marian is survived by her daughter Marian Maguire Meuse and her husband Charles of Chatham, NJ, a brother Brendan A. Heslin of Tiverton, RI, and 3 grandchildren, Kevin, Catherine and Neil as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

Committal will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mark's Church, Sea Girt, NJ.

Arrangements under direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, NJ www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -