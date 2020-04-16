|
|
Marian H. Maguire
Tinton Falls - Marian Heslin Maguire 93 of Tinton Falls, NJ died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Renaissance Gardens, Tinton Falls, NJ. Born and raised in New York, NY, Marian lived most of her life in the city and always considered herself a New Yorker. She and her husband lived in Sea Girt, NJ and Tinton Falls, NJ in retirement. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, New York City, NY and St. John's Hospital School of Nursing, Long Island City, NY. Marian worked as a registered nurse and in later years as a legal assistant. She was the crowd favorite at the piano for many family gatherings. She was a parishioner of St. Mark's Church, Sea Girt.
Marian was predeceased by her husband Francis J. Maguire; they were married 56 years. Marian is survived by her daughter Marian Maguire Meuse and her husband Charles of Chatham, NJ, a brother Brendan A. Heslin of Tiverton, RI, and 3 grandchildren, Kevin, Catherine and Neil as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Committal will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mark's Church, Sea Girt, NJ.
Arrangements under direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall, NJ www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020