Marian K. Williamson
Middletown - Marian K. Williamson, 86 of Middletown, NJ passed away peacefully at Bayside Manor Assisted Living in Keansburg on Wednesday July 24, 2019. Marian was born on December 23, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio. After becoming a legal secretary Marian raised her family in Middletown, NJ. She is predeceased by her parents Rudolph and Kathryn Lange as well as her brother William Lange. She was the devoted mother of her daughter Kathy and her husband Walter, Karen and her husband Andrew as well as her son Mark and his wife Michele. Marian was the loving sister of Robert Lange. She is survived by her grandchildren David, Michael, Mark, and Danielle and her great-grandchildren Sara Rose and Charlotte. Marian loved her cats, volunteering at Good Shepard Lutheran Church and the Red Bank Senior Center. Most of all she loved spending precious time with her grandchildren. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.
Marian will be reposing at the Evergreen Memorial Funeral Home 1735 Rt. 35, Middletown, NJ 07748 on Sunday July 28, 2019 from 4 - 8pm. A Prayer Service will start at 7pm. Private Cremation will follow Monday morning.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 26, 2019