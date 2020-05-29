Marian L. Cheavers
Neptune - Marian L. Cheavers, 88, of Neptune passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Full obituary, condolences and further information available at www.ElyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.