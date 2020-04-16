|
Marian Lewis-Gary
Marian Lewis-Gary, beloved wife of Frederic Gary and daughter of the late Dr. John F. Lewis, Jr and Margaret June Lewis of Loch Arbor, NJ. Marian passed away peacefully at her home on April 11, 2020.
She was a full-time Preoperative Nurse Manager at Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center, Phila. and Part-time Surgical Nurse at George Washington University Hospital. After receiving her BS in Nursing from Boston University, Marian nursed at the Dupont Children's Hospital, attaining a Nurse Partitioner Masters Degree in Pediatrics before specializing in surgical nursing at George Washington Univ. Hospital where she gained an additional Masters Degree as an Adult Nurse Practitioner and her PhD in Nursing Practices.
A professional and personal care giver, Marian's life was distinguished by unwavering faith, compassion and faithful dedication to her husband, family, colleagues and countless patients entrusted to her care. Marian is survived by her husband of 30 yrs. Frederic Gary; siblings: Joan Lewis Taylor, Margot Lewis Delaney, Frances Lewis Kline, John F. Lewis,III, James Murphy Lewis of Loch Arbour, NJ. The gift of her life and blessing of her love is celebrated with thankfulness.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020