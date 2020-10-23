1/1
Marian P. Breiter
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian P. Breiter

Long Branch - Marian P. Breiter, 95, of Long Branch died on Thursday, October 22nd at home.

She was born to the late Sarah and Joseph J. Cassidy in 1924 in Manhattan.

Marian graduated from Cathedral High School and started a family after moving to the Bronx in 1952, ultimately moving to Long Branch when she became a budget analyst for Fort Monmouth. She was a resident of Long Branch for over 48 years.

Marian was a very devout Catholic and enjoyed dancing, swimming in the ocean, reading, watching Jeopardy and was always the first one on the dance floor at weddings.

Marian is predeceased by her children: Charles, Joseph, and Marianne Bogunovich, and her siblings Joseph, Francis, Margaret, Patricia Pigott, John, and Charles.

Surviving are her children: Patricia and her husband Fred Foran of Long Island, Francis and his wife Cindy Breiter of Long Branch, Catherine Breiter of Long Branch, Thomas and his wife Jean Breiter of Ridgewood, and Margaret Dolecki of Long Branch, her sisters Catherine Cassidy and Anne Lynch; eight loving grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25th from 1-4 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 26th at 10am at St. Michael's R.C. Church 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch followed by a burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marian's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org.

All current health restrictions apply. Masks are required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved