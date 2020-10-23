Marian P. Breiter
Long Branch - Marian P. Breiter, 95, of Long Branch died on Thursday, October 22nd at home.
She was born to the late Sarah and Joseph J. Cassidy in 1924 in Manhattan.
Marian graduated from Cathedral High School and started a family after moving to the Bronx in 1952, ultimately moving to Long Branch when she became a budget analyst for Fort Monmouth. She was a resident of Long Branch for over 48 years.
Marian was a very devout Catholic and enjoyed dancing, swimming in the ocean, reading, watching Jeopardy and was always the first one on the dance floor at weddings.
Marian is predeceased by her children: Charles, Joseph, and Marianne Bogunovich, and her siblings Joseph, Francis, Margaret, Patricia Pigott, John, and Charles.
Surviving are her children: Patricia and her husband Fred Foran of Long Island, Francis and his wife Cindy Breiter of Long Branch, Catherine Breiter of Long Branch, Thomas and his wife Jean Breiter of Ridgewood, and Margaret Dolecki of Long Branch, her sisters Catherine Cassidy and Anne Lynch; eight loving grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25th from 1-4 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, October 26th at 10am at St. Michael's R.C. Church 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch followed by a burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marian's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
.
All current health restrictions apply. Masks are required.