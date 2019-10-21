Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St John's Church
Lakehurst, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery
Arneytown, NJ
View Map
Marian Potter Obituary
Marian Potter

Manchester - Marian T Potter 89 of Monroe Township, formerly of Leisure Knoll, Manchester, died Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Genesis Cranbury Center, Monroe Township. Born in New York City, she lived most of her life in Brooklyn NY before moving to Manchester in 1987, and then Monroe Township 4 years ago. She was employed for 30 years in Banking for the Anchor Bank in Brooklyn NY, and Sovereign Bank Toms River before retiring in 2003. As a parishioner of St John's Church in Lakehurst she was active in their Parish Council and many ministries. Marian was active in the Leisure Knoll Italian American Club, Organ Club and the Columbiettes and a volunteer for the ARC in Toms River. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard "Dixie" Potter in 1998 and her daughter Nancy Potter in 2006. Surviving are her daughter Peggy Kenney and husband Jack of Monroe Township, her son Richard G Potter of Manchester, 2 granddaughters Allyson & Jill and 2 great-granddaughters Sofia & Makenzie. Marian was the last surviving sibling of the Mazza Clan. Visitation is Tuesday from 5-9 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is Wednesday at 12 pm at St John's Church, Lakehurst with interment to follow at Brigadier Gen Wm C Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 400 Morris Avenue Suite 251 Denville, NJ 07834. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
