Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Gloucester Township - Marian R. Stuart (nee Robbins), on February 26, 2019, of Gloucester Township. Age 91. Beloved mother of Virginia "Ginger" Girard. Loving grandmother of Danielle (Richard), Brittany (Paul) and the late Aimee Jo. Cherished great-grandmother of Connor Lee, Jack Alfred and Damian Cade.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday, March 1st 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd. Washington Twp. Funeral service 12:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marian's memory may be made to Covenant Messiah Church, PO Box 5680, Deptford NJ 08096.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 1, 2019
