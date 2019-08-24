Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
Funeral service
Following Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
Marian Rippo Wianecki


1952 - 2019
Marian Rippo Wianecki Obituary
Marian Rippo Wianecki

Raleigh, NC - Marian Rippo Wianecki, also known as "Mommy", "Mama", "Mama Bear", "Mother", "Drammy", "Biddy" and "Biddy Mum-Mum", passed away on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at the young age of 67 years old while surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Marian was born on February 12, 1952 in Newark, New Jersey. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Angela Rippo, as well as her older sister Katina Greeves.

She is survived by her four children; her son and his wife, David and Shannon Wianecki, her daughters Marissa Hankins and Lindsay Faust, and her youngest son and his partner, Michael Hankins and Danielle Strangio; her nine grandchildren, Alyxandria, Skylar, Cameron, Castin, Jaxson, Calais, Cael, Sophia and Corsica; her five siblings, Georgann, Lynn, Squirrel, Rosella and Patsy, and several nieces and nephews.

Marian was a purely kind and compassionate soul who always put the needs of other before her own. Her heart and her door were always open to everyone who needed her. She worked hard her whole life at Bell Atlantic. A dedicated and loving mother, Marian raised all four of her children on her own doing everything she could to ensure they all had the best life possible. She was also fully devoted to all nine of her grandchildren along with her nieces and nephews. Marian's love for dogs was well known and her dog Ava was ALWAYS by her side. She was intensely loyal to her family and she had an incredibly close connection to each one of her four children.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511, with a funeral service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, in memory of Marian, donations can be made to your local SPCA.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 24, 2019
