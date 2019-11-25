|
|
Marianna Benedetto
Manchester - Marianna M. Benedetto, 81, of Manchester, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday November 23, 2019, at Community Medical Center, Toms River, NJ. Born in the Bronx, NY, Marianna and her family had lived in Cranbury, where she and her late husband Giuseppe had owned the Roma Bakery. In 1998, they had retired and moved to Manchester, NJ. While living in Manchester, Marianna was a parishioner of Saint Joseph RC Church in Toms River, a former member of the Jersey Dance Club and had been a Home Health Aide at Harrogate in Lakewood for several years. Known for her baking and warm smile, Marianna will be missed and forever loved and remembered.
Marianna was predeceased by her husband Giuseppe (1999). She is survived by her four loving children; Joseph Benedetto, Jr. and his wife Christa, of Englewood, FL, Steven Benedetto and his wife Kim of Plymouth Meeting, PA, Stephanie Benedetto and her fiancée Darby Hodge of Allentown, NJ and Beverly Benedetto and her husband Glen Brown of Point Pleasant Boro, NJ, her cherished grandchildren; Gino, Antoinette, Steven, Patrick and Gianna as well as her grand dogs, Theo, Vienna and Max.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Rd, Manchester, NJ 08759, on Friday November 29, 2019, from 3-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:30 am at Saint Joseph RC Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ. Interment to follow at the Princeton Memorial Cemetery, Robbinsville, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019