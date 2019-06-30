Services
Marianne Cicchino Chickene


1936 - 2019
Marianne Cicchino Chickene Obituary
Marianne Cicchino Chickene

Lake Norman, NC - Marianne Cicchino Chickene, 82, of Lake Norman, NC and formerly of Brick, NJ, entered into rest on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her residence. A native of Essex County, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Charles D. and Lee Vacca Cicchino. In addition to her parents, two sisters, Joan Hamilton and Carmyn Marozzi, preceded her in death. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Mooresville. She was also a member of the Mooresville Golden Girls. Formerly, she was a member of the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge #1698. She retired from Phillips Lighting Company in Somerset, NJ where she was the Executive Secretary to the Executive Vice President and to the Vice President of Product Management.

Marianne was the loving wife of Joseph A. Chickene, of Lake Norman, NC, and the beloved mother to her son Paul Chickene (Sheila) of Lake Norman, NC and to her beloved daughter, Lisa Chickene Capece (Greg) of Scotch Plains, NJ and Boynton Beach, FL. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Michael Chickene of Charlotte, NC; Lexie Chickene of Providence, RI; Michele Olsen of Metuchen, NJ; and Melissa Capece of Scotch Plains, NJ

A memorial service celebrating the life of Marianne will be announced at a later date in New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Point Pleasant Elks Lodge #1698 Scholarship Fund; 820 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home of Statesville is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Chickene and her family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019
