Eatontown - Mimi Cittadino passed away peacefully on 10/21/20. She grew up in Little Silver and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School. Mimi lived the majority of her life in Eatontown with her husband and daughters and was a proud employee of Wegmans in Ocean for the past 15 years.



Mimi was a beloved mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend to many. With a natural gift of listening and compassion, many sought out Mimi for advice. She had a passion for food and cooking, music (U2), animals, and her family. She was a fun, relaxed, easy going, and spiritual woman who could make her presence known just by walking in a room.



She is predeceased by her father Peter J. Samaras,Sr. and brother-in-law W. David Bauer. Mimi is survived by her husband Michael, daughters Christine and Jennifer, her mother Virginia K. Samaras, siblings - Virginia Bauer and husband Donald Steckroth, Cindy Barham and husband Bill, Carol Coleman and husband Bill, Peter J. Samaras, Jr. and wife Tina, and many nieces and nephews. Mimi would be upset if we did not mention her two beloved rescue dogs, Stanley and Jean, as well.



Memorial Gathering will be Friday, October 23rd from 3pm-6pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street Red Bank, NJ with a prayer service at 5:30pm. In keeping with the current state mandates regarding COVID-19, face coverings must be worn by all visitors and will not be provided by the funeral home. Guests will be directed to briefly greet the family and exit the building as soon as possible thereafter as only 25 persons are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Donations in her honor can be made to the Monmouth County SPCA.









