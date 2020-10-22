1/1
Marianne "Mimi" Cittadino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marianne "Mimi" Cittadino

Eatontown - Mimi Cittadino passed away peacefully on 10/21/20. She grew up in Little Silver and graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School. Mimi lived the majority of her life in Eatontown with her husband and daughters and was a proud employee of Wegmans in Ocean for the past 15 years.

Mimi was a beloved mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend to many. With a natural gift of listening and compassion, many sought out Mimi for advice. She had a passion for food and cooking, music (U2), animals, and her family. She was a fun, relaxed, easy going, and spiritual woman who could make her presence known just by walking in a room.

She is predeceased by her father Peter J. Samaras,Sr. and brother-in-law W. David Bauer. Mimi is survived by her husband Michael, daughters Christine and Jennifer, her mother Virginia K. Samaras, siblings - Virginia Bauer and husband Donald Steckroth, Cindy Barham and husband Bill, Carol Coleman and husband Bill, Peter J. Samaras, Jr. and wife Tina, and many nieces and nephews. Mimi would be upset if we did not mention her two beloved rescue dogs, Stanley and Jean, as well.

Memorial Gathering will be Friday, October 23rd from 3pm-6pm at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street Red Bank, NJ with a prayer service at 5:30pm. In keeping with the current state mandates regarding COVID-19, face coverings must be worn by all visitors and will not be provided by the funeral home. Guests will be directed to briefly greet the family and exit the building as soon as possible thereafter as only 25 persons are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Donations in her honor can be made to the Monmouth County SPCA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
Send Flowers
OCT
23
Prayer Service
05:30 PM
Thompson Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved