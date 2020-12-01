Marianne Donnelly Caruso
Hazlet - Marianne Donnelly Caruso passed away on November 29, 2020 at the age of 63 after a long and hard fought battle with Parkinson's disease. Born June 4, 1957, she is the oldest of seven children and is survived by her mother Susan Donnelly of Hazlet; her loving husband of 37 years, Tony Caruso of Hazlet; two sons Anthony Caruso of Hazlet and Michael Caruso of Baltimore, MD; two granddaughters, Madeline and Calianna Caruso; five brothers, Don Donnelly (Ileana) of Hazlet, Michael Donnelly of Brielle, Hugh Donnelly of Hazlet, Kevin Donnelly (Patricia) of Freehold and Chris Donnelly (Carla) of Howell; her only sister, Jeanne Mirchin (Matt) of Naples, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Marianne was a dedicated Nurse and Nurse Educator who had a passion for helping and caring for others over 35 years at Bayshore Community Hospital. Nursing was a calling for Marianne which started at sixteen years of age while working at Holmdel Nursing Home. She touched the lives of so many especially her patients, students and co-workers. Marianne was a loving, giving, strong woman who enjoyed great balance between her personal life with family and friends and the demands of her professional life. Her favorite pass time was spending time at the beach, sinking her toes in the cool sand with the warmth of the sun on her back and walking countless miles in Holmdel Park with her husband Tony always by her side. The biggest joy for Marianne was seeing the smiles of her beautiful granddaughters with their little hands in hers. Though the time with them was short it was the happiest time for her. She will greatly be missed by all.
Due to Covid-19 a Memorial Service will be held in June. In lieu of flowers and gifts there is a scholarship fund established at her Alma-Mater to help young passionate students reach their dream of caring for others and making a difference. Donations may be made to Monmouth University, Attn: University Advancement, 400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch, NJ 07764 or visit https://www.monmouth.edu/give/
and memo "In memory of Marianne Donnelly Caruso" on your gift. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence at www.damianofuneralhome.com
.