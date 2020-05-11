Marianne E. Rhodes



Merritt Island, FL - Marianne E. Rhodes died peacefully Saturday, May 9th in Merritt Island Fl., with her loving son James and daughter in law Leigh by her side. She recently had celebrated her 79th birthday in Florida with her entire family, after a move there from her native New Jersey.



Besides her son James "Dusty" Rhodes, his wife Leigh and children Morgan and Mac, Marianne is survived by her loving brother Jim LoBiondo, loving sister Ginny and Rich Marasco, caring fiancé Richard Mower, nephews Rick and Nina Kiernan, James and Erica LoBiondo, Jamie Kiernan, Nicole and Matt Baxter, "PJ" and Rebecca Kiernan, Christopher and Paul LoBiondo, four great nephew and nieces, as well as close childhood friends. She was predeceased by her parents, James and Vera LoBiondo Sr. and sister in law Denise LoBiondo. Particularly helpful in Marianne's final days was family member Rhonda Bell, whose help and support was immeasurable. Also very important in her life was Marianne's longtime friendship with Rev. George F. Riley, Special Assistant to the President of Villanova University, whose council and support to her family was so helpful over the years.



Marianne was a "Shrewsbury Girl" through and through, having maintained close relationships throughout her life with schoolmates from her hometown, including Patty Kurdyla (Ted), Joanie Hanmer, Linda Poling (Jerry), and Ann Iselin.



Marianne attended Red Bank High School where she was the head majorette. Following graduation, she went on to the University of Miami. While there she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and became an inductee into the prestigious "Angel Flight". After graduation Marianne had a long and distinguished career in the public sector, working as Director of Governmental Relations for: the N.J. Department of Education, the N.J. Builders Association, The Department of Health, and the N.J. School Boards Association.



Marianne loved public service and was elected to the Ewing Twp. Board of Education, the State Museum Board of Trustees, the Red Bank Women's Club Board of Directors, and also served as a member of the Shrewsbury Borough Council.



Besides her son Dusty being the "apple of her eye", Marianne loved her dog Candy Elizabeth and the Philadelphia Eagles, for which she and Richard shared a common passion. Above all, family was very important to Marianne as she loved hosting a houseful on Sunday enjoying her famous pasta Bolognese, or going to brother Jim's to an equally full house for his signature pasta and meatballs.



When tomorrow starts without you don't think we're far apart, for every time you think of us we are right there in your heart.



All services are private. Thompson Memorial Home of Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.









