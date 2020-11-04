Marianne M. Eager
Oceanport - Marianne M. Eager, 83 of Oceanport, died at on Saturday, Oct. 31st at her favorite home in Stone Harbor.
She was born and raised in Bayonne and moved to the Jersey Shore in 1962, living in Monmouth Beach before settling in Oceanport. Marianne was a parishioner of St. Michael's RC Church, Long Branch, until moving to Basking Ridge with her daughter and her family, 13 years ago. She was devoted to her religion, was faithful to her daily her prayers, and always lived to the way God asks us to.
Marianne enjoyed the toughest of crossword puzzle in the NY Times Sunday edition, a good game of Scrabble and most recently moved to Words with Friends, which she had trouble adapting to with its limited vocabulary. Slot machines and trips to Atlantic City were one of her favorite past times. She enjoyed connecting with her friends on Facebook and following their lives and bestowing her quick wit on all.
She was a funny, sweet and welcoming person. Marianne was one of a kind! She spoke her mind even without asking. She was always true to herself and her family, never caring about what others thought of her ideas or habits. Her goal was to bring a smile and happiness to everyone. Marianne lived her life to the fullest, she always believed in being present in the moment always seeing the glass half full.
Marianne was pre-deceased by her husband Philip E. Eager in 2004. Together their home was always open to their friends and their children's friends, anytime of the day or night. Her son Joseph Eager in 2007, her brother Gregory Bostrom and her sister Caroline Stauss.
Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Cynthia Eager, Wayside. Her daughter and son-in-law, Jeanne and George Starr, Basking Ridge; her grandchildren, Rebecca Eager, Jessica and her Bryan Voetsch, Tyler Starr and Brooke Starr.
Due to Covid-19 Marianne's family will hold a private funeral mass and interment on her family plot in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In her memory donations to the St. Jude's Research Hospital would be appreciated it at www.stjude.org
. To share a favorite memory or send Marianne's family a letter of condolence please visit www.woolleyboglioli.com
.